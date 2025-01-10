Novak Djokovic reveals retirement plans: 'Thinking about how to end and now when to end'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Novak Djokovic.

Serbian legend Novak Djokovic has opened up on his retirement plans ahead of the upcoming Australian Open 2025. The 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic is set to fight for his 25th crown and 11th AO title.

Djokovic feels that he can still beat the best players in the world and does not want to stop. However, he stated he would think about how he wants to end his career rather than when.

Djokovic is on the course of breaking Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams by any player in the singles category. He is by far having the most majors among active players with Carlos Alcaraz being next at four. The Serb reflected on his achievement. "If you solely look at it from the perspective of completing achievements and the game itself? Then, yeah, I mean, I guess (I have beaten the sport)," Djokovic told GQ.

Djokovic highlighted what his father adviced him. "I don't know if he's going to be happy with me saying this. But my dad has been trying to retire me for a while now. He understands why I keep going, but he's like: 'What else do you want to do?'" he said.

The Serb legend said it's not about when but about how he wants to end his career. "I am thinking about how I want to end it and when I want to end it," he said. "No, actually, I take that back. I think more about the 'how' than the 'when.'"

"If I start to lose more and feel there's a bigger gap, that I face more challenges in overcoming those big obstacles in Grand Slams, then I'll probably call it a day," he stated.

"If I still feel like I can beat the best players in the world in Grand Slams, why would I want to stop now?" Djokovic concluded.