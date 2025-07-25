'Not satisfied' - Debutant Anshul Kamboj aims to improve his bowling on Day 3 of Manchester Test India are indeed on the backfoot ahead of the third day's play in the ongoing Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester. England are only 133 runs behind in the first innings in reply to India's 358 runs and debutant Anshul Kamboj is not happy with his bowling despite picking up a wicket.

MANCHESTER:

Anshul Kamboj, India's latest debutant in Tests, is not happy with the way he bowled on the second day at Old Trafford in Manchester against England. He dismissed Ben Duckett on 94 at the fag end of the day but is aiming to improve his bowling on the third day to help the visitors pick quick wickets.

Kamboj opened the bowling for India and troubled Duckett immensely who was lucky to be out in the middle despite playing and missing a lot of deliveries. However, the debutant reckoned didn't bowl well enough as India struggled to break the opening stand.

"I felt good after picking up my maiden wicket in international cricket. I was focused on hitting the right areas — that was my plan from the start. Some deliveries landed well, some didn't. Honestly, I'm still not fully satisfied with my bowling. I'll look to improve and do better tomorrow," Kamboj said while speaking to JioHotstar after the end of play on Day 2.

What is Kamboj's plan for Day 3?

Conditions have eased out significantly at Old Trafford, which has benefited England. According to Anshul Kamboj, the key will be to avoid going for boundaries as England batters like to play aggressive cricket. "I tried to put in more effort during my first two spells. In the third spell, I focused on backing my strengths and sticking to my areas. Tomorrow, we'll look to bowl in good areas again and try to dismiss them as quickly as possible. The key will be to restrict boundaries because they seem more focused on hitting fours rather than taking singles," he added.

So far, the fast bowler from Haryana has bowled 10 overs and conceded 48 runs, which is a little too much in the longest format of the game. It remains to be seen if he will be able to stem the flow of runs on the third morning. England will resume their innings at 225/2 in the first innings with Ollie Pope and Joe Root in the middle.