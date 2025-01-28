Not Sam Konstas, Australia set to play new opener in first Test against Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sam Konstas will not open for Australia in first Test vs SL

Australia's stand-in captan Steve Smith has confirmed that 19-year-old Sam Konstas will not be opening for them in the first Test against Sri Lanka starting on January 29 (Wednesday). Travis Head has been zeroed in for the role and he will partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the order after his good show on the previous tour to sub-continent in 2023.

Head averaged 55.75 in around five innings against India on the previous tour when he replaced David Warner. However, Konstas was coming off a good show against India in the first two Tests of his career that saw Australia regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014.

"He (Head) did really nicely in India against the new ball. He put spinners under pressure immediately and we know how well he hits the seam as well if they come with. It's going to be good fun watching him," Smith said on the eve of the Test match. With this move, there is a vacancy to fill now at the number five spot and four players - Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Cooper Connolly and Josh Inglis - will be fighting for it.

Moreover, McSweeney and Connolly offer spin bowling options as well and could be advantageous for the visitors in Galle which is likely to offer the pitch turning from the opening day. However, Smith stated that they will decide on playing XI after having a final look at the pitch.

"We'll have another look at the wicket and from there we'll name the team at the toss. We've got all the options available to us. We'll see how we go. There's lots of considerations: Two fast-bowlers, one fast-bowler. Couple of spinners, three spinners, two spinners, allrounders," the Aussie captain added.