Not KL Rahul, Delhi Capitals rope in new captaincy contender at IPL 2025 mega auction

The IPL 2025 mega auction gripped cricket fans around the world. All the 10 teams looked to build their squad majorly from scratch at the two-day mega auction in Jeddah. Three major captaincy options Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul entered the auctions and teams fiercely went behind them.

While Shreyas and Rishabh were sold for Rs 26.75 crore and Rs 27 crore, respectively, Rahul was roped in for Rs 14 crore by Delhi Capitals. Rahul has plenty of captaincy experience and DC needed a captain as well after the departure of Pant.

While Rahul looks like a top captaincy contender, DC have bought a new captaincy contender on Day 2 of the mega auction.

The Capitals made a smart buy when they picked former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis for a price of Rs 2 crore. Du Plessis is another strong candidate DC can rely on for the upcoming season.

He recently led the Saint Lucia Kings to their maiden Caribbean Premier League title win in 2024. He was the second-highest run-scorer for the Kings last season after making 405 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 145.16.

He is featuring in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and is scoring well there too. In a recent match for Samp Army against Chennai Braves, du Plessis made 76 from 26 balls. He had earlier scored 75 off 32 deliveries against the New York Strikers.

With Rahul and Faf in their squad, DC have a couple of captaincy options now. If they want to keep Rahul away from captaincy responsibilities and give him greater freedom, Faf is a good captaincy choice too.

Delhi Capitals squad:

Players bought at IPL 2025 mega auction: KL Rahul, Harry Brook, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, T Natrajan, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar

Players retained ahead of the mega auction: Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav