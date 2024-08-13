NOS vs LNS The Hundred 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Northern Superchargers will take on the London Spirit in their final group stage game in the men's Hundred

Northern Superchargers will be in action yet again in 72 hours' time as they take on the London Spirit at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, August 13. The Superchargers are currently in fourth place on the men's Hundred points table with nine points in their kitty in seven matches. One more win will take them to 11 points, however, that may not be enough for them to qualify for the top three if both Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix (with 10 points each) win their respective final games of the league stage.

The situation is out of the Superchargers' hands as even with 11 points they might not make it to the eliminator. However, they first need to get to 11 points and that's the only thing they can focus on. The Superchargers will miss Ben Stokes, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Manchester Originals on Sunday. Graham Clark is likely to replace him at the top of the order as the Superchargers make the final push for a stop three spot.

The London Spirit have already been eliminated but would want to finish their campaign on a high. The Spirit won just one game against the Welsh Fire and despite having some of the superstars of the game, the London outfit hasn't performed collectively as a unit.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred Men's 2024 Match 29, NOS vs LNS

Graham Clarke, Nicholas Pooran (vc), Harry Brook, Daniel Lawrence, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell (c), Adam Hose, Mitchell Santner, Adil Rashid, Daniel Worrall, Liam Dawson

Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers: Matthew Short, Graham Clark, Oliver Robinson, Nicholas Pooran(w), Harry Brook(c), Adam Hose, Mitchell Santner, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Patrick Brown

London Spirit: Keaton Jennings, Michael Pepper (wk), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Matt Critchley, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Worrall