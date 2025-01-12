No Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das included as Bangladesh announce squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh cricket team players.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and UAE. Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and opening batter Litton Das are not part of the 15-member squad announced by the BCB.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the side which features veterans Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim. Mushfiqur wasn't part of Bangladesh's recent ODI series against West Indies due to a finger injury.

Shakib Al Hasan, who was suspended from bowling in all domestic and international cricket, is also not part of the squad. The all-rounder has retired from Tests and T20Is, however, he has been suspended from bowling after being reported for suspect action and failing in further assessments. Litton is not in form. He made only six runs in five ODIs last year.

Bangladesh squad for Champions Trophy:

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmadullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Nahid Rana

