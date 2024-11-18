No Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan announce stand-in captain to lead Pakistan's XI in 3rd T20I vs Australia

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

Pakistan's designated captain Mohammad Rizwan has not been named in their playing XI for the 3rd T20I game against Australia to be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday (November 18). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the playing XI for the final fixture of the series and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha is set to lead the team.

Notably, fast-bowling allrounder Jahandad Khan will be making his international debut as he has been named in the XI for the final act of the series. Jahandad, 21, plays for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The southpaw has played 19 T20s in his playing career and aggregated 154 runs at an impressive strike rate of 187.50.

He is a left-arm seamer and has claimed 18 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Jahandad was brilliant with the ball in hand during the recently culminated Champions Cup (One Day). While playing for Stallions, Jahandad bagged 10 wickets during the five-team tournament at an average of 19.00 and an economy rate of 5.27 runs per over.

Pakistan's playing XI for 3rd T20I:

Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Hasebullah Khan (wk), Usman Khan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufyan Moqim

