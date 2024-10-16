Indian youngster rises 499 and 255 places in latest ICC T20I rankings after heroic debut against Bangladesh

Wednesday, October 16, 2024
     
Indian cricketers witnessed a rise in the latest ICC T20I rankings after a dominating show against Bangladesh last week. The rising all-rounder Nitish Reddy entered the top 100 in both batting and all-rounder rankings after his heroics in a debut series.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2024 16:53 IST
ICC T20I rankings
Image Source : AP Indian cricketers during the T20I game against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024

Indian players enjoyed a sharp rise in the updated ICC rankings after a dominating 3-0 T20I series win against Bangladesh last week. The rising youngster Nitish Reddy made the headlines in the updated ICC T20I rankings with a staggering rise into the top 100 of both batting and all-rounders' on Wednesday.

The batting all-rounder finally made his international debut during the three-match T20I series at home and made an immediate impact to showcase his talent. Nitish scored 90 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 180.00 against Bangladesh to announce his arrival in international cricket and boosted 255 places up to the 72nd position in the updated ICC Men's T20I Batting rankings. 

The 21-year-old Nitish also took three wickets in his debut series and shocking jumped 499 places to 60th position in the ICC Men's T20I all-round rankings. 

More to follow...

