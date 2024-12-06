Nitish Reddy nonchalantly reverse sweeps Scott Boland for a six, smashes 19 runs in 4 balls | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nitish Reddy

Nitish Reddy is proving his worth with the bat yet again as he did in Perth. In the ongoing day-night Test match against Australia in Adelaide, the visitors are in all sorts of trouble with their batting collapsing after winning the toss but Nitish has kept them in the game with a sensational counterattack. It has been an onslaught from the all-rounder with the bat and in the process, he nonchalantly reverse-swept Scott Boland for a huge six at the Adelaide Oval.

It happened in the 42nd over of the innings with Nitish taking on Boland from the second ball. The latter came running in to deliver a length ball around off and was possibly shocked to see the batter reverse sweep for a stunning six. The connection was so good that it comfortably went over the ropes even as the skipper Bumrah also wore a big smile after witnessing the magic from the other end.

It was just the start of some crazy hitting in the over from the young all-rounder as he smashed a four to the fine leg. Boland then went short to keep Reddy quiet only to see the batter time the pull shot good enough to clear the fielder in the deep. The batter scored 19 runs off just four balls from Boland, arguably the second best bowler of Australia in the innings.

Watch the video here

India's (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia's (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland