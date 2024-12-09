Nitish Kumar Reddy breaks Virender Sehwag's batting record, surpasses Sachin and Rohit in short Test career

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy has so far done nothing wrong on the Australia tour for India. He made his Test debut in Perth and has top-scored for the team in three out of four innings. One can argue that the visitors' batting hasn't been at its best and that has benefitted Reddy. But the youngster has proved his worth in challenging conditions when the likes of Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma have been found wanting. In the process, the 21-year-old has also broken Virender Sehewag's massive batting record in Australia.

Batting at number seven, Nitish Reddy scored 42 runs in each innings of the Adelaide Test and in Perth, he mustered 41 runs in the 150 all-out total before scoring an aggressive 38* in the second innings. He has scored 163 runs in four innings so far at an average of more than 54 and has also hit seven sixes while shepherding the lower order. His seven maximums are the most by an Indian ever in a single Test series in Australia.

Sehwag was on top of this list with six sixes during India's 2003-04 tour Down Under when he amassed 464 runs in eight innings. Interestingly, Reddy has broken his record in just four innings and is in fact, has so far smoked the most sixes in the series as well with Travis Head behind him (4 sixes).

Most sixes by an Indian batter in a single Test series in Australia

Player Sixes Season Nitish Reddy 7* 2024-25 Virender Sehwag 6 2003-04 Murali Vijay 6 2014-15 Sachin Tendulkar 5 2007-08 Rohit Sharma 5 2014-15 Mayank Agarwal 5 2018-19 Rishabh Pant 5 2018-19

Meanwhile, Nitish Reddy has also jumped to the fourth position in the list of Indian players to hit the most sixes in Australia in the game's longest format. Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma are on top with 10 sixes so far after playing nine and eight Tests respectively. Sehwag also managed to hit eight maximums in Tests Down Under while Nitish Reddy is next after smoking seven out of the ground so far. He is certain to hit a few more in the next three Test matches and could even end up topping this list.

Indians with the most sixes in Australia in Tests