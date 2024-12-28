Saturday, December 28, 2024
     
Nitish Kumar Reddy breaks 122-year-old record at MCG with his maiden hundred in Boxing Day Test

Nitish Kumar Reddy put up a valiant show at the iconic MCG to lead India's fight on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test. Nitish slammed a century and has shattered a 122-year-old record at the iconic venue in the process. India ended Day 3 on 358/9, still trailing by 116 more runs.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Dec 28, 2024 15:59 IST, Updated : Dec 28, 2024 15:59 IST
Nitish Kumar Reddy.
Image Source : GETTY Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Nitish Kumar Reddy produced a valiant hundred to lead India's fightback in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Saturday, December 28. With India's backs against the walls at 191/6 after Rishabh Pant's wicket, Reddy put up a batting masterclass at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep the visitors alive in the game.

En route to his hundred, Reddy has shattered a world record at the iconic 'G. His unbeaten 105 from 176 deliveries is now the highest score at the venue from a No.8 or lower batter in the history of the format. The previous record belonged to former Australian batter Reggie Duff, who had made 104 in a Test against England in 1902. 

Reddy has become only the fourth batter, and first visiting, to hit a century at the MCG from No.8 or lower. Apart from him and Duff, Jack Gregory and Ray Lindwall are the only other players to slam a ton at No.8 or lower at the venue. 

Highest scores by batters at No.8 or lower at the MCG:

1 - Nitish Kumar Reddy: 105* vs AUS in 2024 Test

2 - Reggie Duff: 104 vs ENG in 1902 Test

3 - Jack Gregory: 100 vs ENG in 1920 Test

4 - Ray Lindwall: 100 vs ENG in 1947 Test

Meanwhile, at 21y and 214d, Reddy is the third youngest Indian to hit a hundred in Australia. Only India legend Sachin Tendulkar (18y 253d) and Rishabh Pant (21y 91d) are younger Indians to hit a ton in Australia. 

Reddy's century took India out of major trouble, although the Aussies are still firm favourites to win the Test. India had started the day on 164/5 with Pant and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. Pant was dismissed on 28 when he bottled up an attempted scoop off Scott Boland to third-man, while Jadeja was trapped in front for 17 off Nathan Lyon

Reddy and Washington Sundar joined hands at 221/7 and put up 127 for the eighth wicket before Lyon got Sundar on 50. Jasprit Bumrah was caught behind in slips off Pat Cummins for a duck but Reddy got to his ton with a four off Boland as bad light ended the day with India on 358/9 and 116 behind.

