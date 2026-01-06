Nita Ambani honours India's World Cup-winning teams, Rohit, Harmanpreet, Deepika attend special event The Indian fans had a couple of memorable years. The men's team won the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025. The women's team clinched the ODI World Cup 2025, while the blind women's team won the T20 World Cup 2025. Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani honoured the teams.

New Delhi:

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani honoured India's World Cup-winning teams during the second edition of the 'United in Triumph' event in Mumbai on Monday.

During the event, Ambani met the members of India's World Cup winning teams: men's, women's and blind women and honoured them during the special event. The men's team won the T20 World Cup 2024, the women's side clinched its maiden ODI World Cup in 2025, while the blind women's team also won the Blind T20 World Cup 2025.

Ambani highlighted the importance of the occasion falling days after the New Year. "I think we are starting the New Year's with a very special occasion. All three cricket teams, the men's cricket team, the women's cricket team and the blind cricket team of India are all here under one roof, and on behalf of every Indian, we are going to honour them tonight for giving us so much joy and happiness," she said.

"Sport joins hearts and India. Today we are united in triumph. We are going to celebrate them and celebrate their victories," Ambani added.

Other top personalities also grace the event

Meanwhile, several other top sports and Bollywood personalities also graced the event. The likes of Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana and Deepika were joined by legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Ravichandran Ashwin, Olympic and Paralympic legends including Murlikant Petkar, Deepa Malik and Devendra Jhajharia.

Top Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan also attended the event.

India ended long wait for a World Cup in 2024

Indian fans have had a couple of memorable years. Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, the Indian men’s team clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados after a gap of 17 years. Rohit also led the Men in Blue win the Champions Trophy 2025 after a long wait of 12 years. In 2025, the men's team further added to its success by beating Pakistan to win the Asia Cup title.

India win maiden Women's ODI World Cup

The Indian women's team also created history last year. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's team achieved a feat that had never been accomplished before. India won the Women’s ODI World Cup for the first time by defeating South Africa in the final. This triumph was not just a victory in cricketing terms, but a landmark moment symbolising confidence and respect for women’s cricket in India.

Indian women's blind team wins T20 World Cup

Creating history, the Indian women's blind team lifted the Women's blind T20 World Cup title for the first time. In the final, India defeated Nepal by seven wickets in Colombo. Batting first, Nepal managed only 114 runs for five wickets. In reply, the Indian team chased down the target comfortably, scoring 117 for three in just 12 overs to become the inaugural champion of the tournament.