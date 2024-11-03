Exclusive | Nikin Jose: Driven to bring Ranji Trophy back to Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : NIKIN JOSE/INSTAGRAM Nikin Jose speaks to India TV.

First-class cricket remains the perpetual supply chain for delivering world-class finished products to India's red-ball set-up.

And as every supply chain requires the constant arrangement of raw materials for qualitative production, Ranji Trophy also needs its fair share of unfinished goods to mould them into battle-hardened commodities.

Therefore, when a concerning trend started spreading its tentacles in the form of reluctance among players to prioritise red-ball cricket, it disturbed BCCI's deep slumber.

But before the trend could dismantle Team India’s “feeder line”, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah decided to nip it in the bud.

"It is essential to recognise that domestic cricket forms the backbone of Indian cricket and serves as the feeder line to Team India. Our vision for Indian cricket has been clear from the outset - every cricketer aspiring to play for India must prove themselves in domestic cricket. Performance in domestic tournaments remains a critical yardstick for selection, and non-participation in domestic cricket will carry severe implications," Shah wrote to players in a letter accessed by ESPNcricinfo.

While BCCI's decision may have forced even the most reluctant players to participate in the domestic red-ball arena, their participation itself is a food for thought.

In a day and age where the standard of red-ball cricket is on the wane, so much so that the same set of teams are dominating the WTC cycles, can India afford to invest in such talent?

Instead, wouldn't it be wise for the BCCI to let these players be and keep its eyes peeled on those who take pride in representing their states in the red-ball circuit?

In an era where cricketers are in pursuit of a hefty IPL paycheck, Nikin Jose of Karnataka is driven to "bring the Ranji Trophy back home".

Born in Mysore, Nikin takes pride in being a "servant" of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and is determined to spare no pains in bringing glory to his state.

"My entire goal is to get the Ranji Trophy back home. That's, the prime focus," Nikin told India TV in an exclusive interview.

"Doesn't matter whether you have to grind it out or you have to bat five, six sessions. It doesn't matter whether it requires a 1000-run or a 1500-run season. As you know, the Ranji Trophy is such a huge tournament where personal goals really don't matter. My goal is to be the man for the team."

More often than not, state associations play a monumental role in shaping careers. They ensure that youngsters transform into stars and illuminate the cricketing world instead of fizzling out like a meteor.

Nikin, 24, is cognizant of the role KSCA has played in his career and realises that he needs to give it back.

A debut season to treasure

After making an impression in age-group cricket, Nikin got the opportunity to represent Karnataka at the first-class level in the 2022-23 season.

Though the jump from the age group to the senior level can be a daunting one for many, Nikin aced the challenge. He amassed 547 runs in nine Ranji matches at an average of 49.72 and laced it with a century and four fifties.

Despite being a rookie, Nikin finished the season as the third-leading run-getter for Karnataka behind Mayank Agarwal (990 runs) and Ravikumar Samarth (662 runs).

Nikin was a vital cog in Karnataka’s wheel and even stood up to the eventual champions Saurashtra with a valiant century in the second semifinal in a losing cause on home turf.

“It’s the most memorable innings of my life. Getting a hundred in a Ranji semifinal, I couldn’t have asked for more. We really did put up a great fight, but, the result didn't go our way,” Nikin said.

Baptism of fire

Having repaid the selectors' faith, Nikin set out in search of better results in the 2023-24 season but it turned out to be a damp squib.

In eight Ranji Trophy games, Nikin could only accumulate 281 runs at an average of 20.07 and was distraught beyond words.

"It really got to my head at one point. It just kept me worrying because I don't think I was making any mistakes or throwing my wicket away," he said.

"At the same point, I just kept telling myself - No, you have played all these years, so just stick to your basics. I'm not going to let the frustration get to my head and I'm not going to let my team down.

"Because I've seen both ups and downs at the earliest of my career, now I have a clearer picture of what I have to do and how to go about things. It's really important that you treat both success and failure the same way and not let the numbers get into your head."

A leader in the making

Nikin's impressive start to his first-class career even prompted the KSCA to announce him as vice-captain last season but an underwhelming performance with the willow in hand forced them to rethink their decision this year.

However, a self-assured Nikin revealed that the vice-captaincy tag was never "too much to handle" for him.

"I didn't let the vice-captaincy thing get into my head," Nikin revealed. "It was really a wonderful feeling. A lot was said about that I didn't do well because the vice-captaincy tag was too much to handle for me. But I just want to make it clear there's nothing like that.

"I have led Karnataka before in the age group categories for more than six to eight seasons. So, I don't think that (vice-captaincy) was a huge problem."

Nikin got the opportunity to captain against Railways last season after Mayank Agarwal was hospitalized due to a medical emergency and got Karnataka over the line. However, like a selfless leader Nikin doesn't take credit for the victory instead he attributes it to Manish Pandey

"It was a great experience when I got to lead Karnataka due to the unfortunate incident that happened to Mayank. It was a proud moment. Manish guided me through and helped me out whenever I was under the pump. He was always there for me, guiding me in the right way."

Nikin's forgettable season with the bat caught everyone's eye but very few took notice that he batted out of position. While he succeeded in that role during his maiden season, couldn't replicate the same on the second consecutive occasion.

"I have been an opener throughout my age group - U14 to U25. But when I was picked in the Ranji Trophy squad, the only slot available was in the middle order which, I gladly accepted with both hands," Nikin recalled.

But as fortune favours the hardy, Nikin's wish of opening the innings has come true this season and he has already showcased his prowess up the order with a 99 against a well-oiled attack of Madhya Pradesh in the curtain raiser.

"I was very much delighted because it's a really fun time to bat when you're opening the batting for your side and you can set the tone for your team," Nikin added.

"Opening the innings also opened the window to bat alongside Mayank and it's an icing on the cake. If you are feeling a little fidgety, all you have to do is just look at the other end where you have an India opener who has had great success for the Indian team and got big daddy hundreds. Having a chat with him gets me in the right frame of mind.”

Unfazed by outside noise

Nikin was a part of the India A squad that played the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. The team enjoyed a dream run before getting outplayed by arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash by 128 runs.

He accumulated 122 runs at the continental event at an average of 40.66 and also scored a match-defining half-century in a nerve-wracking run chase against Pakistan in the league stage.

“I don't think I've ever felt like that (intense pressure). I had a lot of butterflies in my stomach. It’s not like their team was too tough or anything, it was more because of the history between the two teams. Getting a half-century was icing on the cake and I enjoyed batting with Sai (Sudharsan) who played a match-winning knock (104* off 110 balls),” Nikin fondly remembered.

Numerous players like Riyan Parag, Sudharsan, Nitish Reddy and Abhishek Sharma among others who were part of that squad have already represented the senior side and a few like Harshit Rana are standing at the threshold.

For most of us, the sight of our compeers taking giant strides while ascending the stairs of success can put unsolicited pressure but the man from Mysore is unbridled by such thoughts and firmly believes that his time in the Sun will come.

“There's one thing that I keep telling myself, not to think too much ahead. I am someone who likes to stay in the present,” Nikin said.