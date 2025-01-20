Monday, January 20, 2025
     
Nigeria beat New Zealand in biggest ever upset in U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Nigeria have defeated New Zealand in a thrilling encounter in the ongoing U19 Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia. This loss has almost knocked the young white ferns out of the tournament as they have lost both their games and are left to face Samoa Women only.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Jan 20, 2025 12:27 IST, Updated : Jan 20, 2025 12:28 IST
U19 Women's T20 World Cup
Image Source : X/NIGERIA CRICKET FEDERATION Nigeria U19 Women's team

Nigeria have created the biggest upset in the history of cricket beating New Zealand by two wickets in the ongoing U19 Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia. The Group C clash was played at Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak and was reduced to 13 overs per side encounter due to wet outfield.

After opting to bowl, the New Zealand U19 bowlers did well to restrict Nigeria to just 65 runs. Skipper Lucky Piety and Lillian Udeh reached double-digits for Nigeria scoring 18 and 19 runs respectively. Nigeria could only hit four fours and a six in their innings and at the halfway mark, one felt that New Zealand would easily chase the target down.

However, things didn't go to plan as they lost both their openers with just seven runs on the board in 2.1 overs. The run-scoring remained difficult even though the middle-order batters Eve Wolland, Anika Todd and skipper Tash Wakelin stitched short but vital partnerships.

But the three players lost their wickets at the wrong time. In fact, Wakelin fought right till the end even as New Zealand needed nine runs to win in the final over. But Lillian Udeh did really well in the final over to restrict the opposition conceding only three runs with the bat.

New Zealand could only score 63 runs in their 13 overs for the loss of six wickets and fell short eventually by two runs. As soon as Wakelin got run out on the last ball of the innings, Nigeria players began celebrating in ecstasy as they created history knocking over one of the big full-member teams at the international level.

Nigeria skipper Lucky Piety won the player of the match award for her all-round show scoring 18 runs and picking up one wicket for just eight runs in three overs.

Top News

Latest News

