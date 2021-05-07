Nicholas Pooran shares his low scores in IPL 2021; says 'will use this picture to come back stronger'

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Pooran registered four ducks in IPL 2021, scoring only 28 runs in seven matches before the tournament was suspended on Tuesday earlier this week.

Punjab Kings' Nicholas Pooran had a horrid season in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. Appearing in seven matches for PBKS, Pooran registered four ducks with only 28 runs, before the tournament was suspended on Tuesday amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Four teams participating in the tournament confirmed positive cases in the camp, which led to its eventual suspension.

Pooran took to Twitter to post a strong message on his poor form, sharing an image of his low scores.

"The suspension of the tournament and the reasons behind it are heart breaking, but neccessary. See you soon IPL! In the meantime I'll be using this picture as my motivation to come back stronger than ever. Keep safe everyone," Pooran wrote, while sharing an image where all of his scores in IPL 2021 were written.

The West Indian has been a part of the Punjab franchise since 2019. In the 2020 edition of the tournament, Pooran played for the side in all of its 14 games, scoring 353 runs at an impressive strike rate of 169.71.

By the time of the tournament's postponement this season, Punjab Kings were sixth in the table with three wins in eight matches.

On the matter of the departure of West Indies' players for their homes, Johnny Grave, Cricket West Indies' chief executive officer, said that there are in contact with the BCCI to smoothen the process.

"We are in contact with the BCCI and all of our IPL players as well as their agents and franchises to assist where we can in ensuring that they can get home as quickly and safely as possible," Grave had said.