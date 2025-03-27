Nicholas Pooran sets new record with blistering half-century against SRH in IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants' flamboyant batter Nicholas Pooran smashed an 18-ball half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With that, he registered a record of scoring four half-centuries in less than 20 balls in IPL history.

Nicholas Pooran played a cracking innings of 70 runs off only 26 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the ongoing IPL 2025. The West Indies international wreaked havoc right from the beginning as SRH bowlers looked clueless against the cricketer. None of their plans worked as Pooran dealt in boundaries, smashing 6 boundaries and 6 sixes during his stay on the crease.

The cricketer completed his half-century in just 18 deliveries. With that, he now has four half-centuries in less than 20 balls in IPL history. Travis Head and Jake Fraser-McGurk are placed joint second with three each to their name. Meanwhile, Pooran batted at a strike rate of 269.23 against SRH, which is phenomenal, to say the least. He stitched a partnership of 116-run with Mitchell Marsh, which helped Lucknow move close to the target.

