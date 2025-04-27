Nicholas Pooran recalls connecting with Rishabh Pant through 'common thread' of unfortunate accidents Nicholas Pooran has been sensational in the ongoing IPL season for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and will be keen to lead his side to a playoffs spot. Pooran is currently in the top five on the Orange Cap leaderboard averaging 47 and striking at 204.

New Delhi:

Nicholas Pooran has been in red-hot form in the ongoing IPL season for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), scoring 377 runs in nine innings at an average of 47 while striking at 204. It took some time for Pooran to really light up the IPL and the West Indian southpaw finally got his moment under the sun and is reaping the fruits of the same. Pooran, like Rishabh Pant, his LSG skipper, was involved in a life-threatening accident and he was just 19 and suffered several injuries before returning to his best.

It took a lot of time for Pooran to get back to full fitness and then to playing the way he always wanted to. Pooran reflected that he connected with Pant on a very deep personal level since the LSG skipper too came back after a gap of 15 months being involved in a nasty car accident in December 2022. However, Pooran revealed that before connecting on shared trauma, the duo had a good relationship.

"Even before the incident, we (him and Pant) had a good relationship. We always connect. We always chat, get together whenever we can. If he's in the Caribbean or if I'm here," Pooran told PTI.

"Accident is just something which was really unfortunate in our respective journeys but the bright side is we're here playing cricket today. And that is a wonderful feeling. But yeah, we share our experiences. We try to help each other as much as we can," Pooran further added.

Pooran's form, combined with Mitchell Marsh's surprise upsurge in his IPL numbers, has made LSG look and perform better than it was expected, given the lack of experience in the bowling department. This is Pooran's seventh season in the IPL, and even though it took some time for him to adjust to the conditions and playing and negotiating spin on wickets that suit slower bowlers, the southpaw has flourished magnificently in IPL 2025.

"I've played in India for a while now. The tracks are a bit similar like what we get back home, where the pitches do not have a lot of bounce. But these are actually good wickets to bat on, so that's something for me I felt like would be in my favour," Pooran added. Pooran will be keen to continue his form as LSG push for their third playoff spot in their fourth appearance.