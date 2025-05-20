Nicholas Pooran loses his cool in dressing room after getting run-out in LSG vs SRH clash: Watch Lucknow Super Giants lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). During the match, Pooran lost his cool after getting run-out in the final over of the innings. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Lucknow:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were knocked out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday (May 19) as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a must-win clash. SRH chased down 206 runs with 10 balls and six wickets in hand thanks to Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 59 off just 20 balls. However, more than that, Nicholas Pooran's anger was the most talked about after the game as the Caribbean swashbuckler lost his cool after getting run-out.

Pooran batted cautiously in the game and hadn't hit a six until the final over. When the 20th over got underway, Pooran was unbeaten on 38 off 24 balls and hadn't hit a single maximum. He started the over with a huge 93-meter six off Nitish Reddy, however, he got run-out in a bid to get the strike later in the over.

He was certainly not pleased after his dismissal and when he saw another finisher Abdul Samad get out a couple of balls later, Pooran lost his cool in the dressing room. He was seen smashing one of his pads into the ground in anger. The video of the game has gone viral on social media and certainly, it seems that even Pooran believed that he could've taken his team to a score close 220 had he farmed more strike in the final over.

Watch the video:

As far as the match is concerned, LSG got off to a brilliant start with the bat as their openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram notched up their respective half-centuries. However, they lost steam in the second half of the innings and even then, ended up posting 205 runs on the board.

However, SRH had other ideas and despite the absence of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma took the lead, smashing 59 runs off just 20 balls, only for Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Kamindu Mendis to carry forward his good work. They eventually achieved the highest successful chase at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow to knock LSG out of the playoff race.