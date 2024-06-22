Nicholas Pooran breaks all-time T20 World Cup record, leaves behind compatriot Chris Gayle

Saturday, June 22, 2024
     
West Indies stayed alive in the race for the semi-finals in the ongoing T20 World Cup after beating the USA in Barbados and the star batter Nicholas Pooran, scripted history with his cameo of 27 off just 12 deliveries. Pooran left behind compatriot Chris Gayle to break the all-time record.

Image Source : AP Nicholas Pooran slammed an unbeaten 27 off 12 against the USA and achieved an all-time record for a single T20 World Cup edition

West Indies with a statement win against their fellow co-hosts, the USA, on Friday (June 21) evening in Barbados not only have kept their hopes alive to make it to the semi-finals but also given a scare to South Africa, who despite being unbeaten in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far could be effectively knocked out with just one loss. Roston Chase with a three-fer was the player of the match while Shai Hope with an unbeaten 82 made it a walk in the park in the second innings for the West Indies.

Nicholas Pooran with a cameo of 27* off 12 balls played his part as well. Pooran smashed three sixes in his short but effective knock, which helped him achieve a T20 World Cup record of all time. Pooran now has smashed 17 sixes in the T20 World Cup 2024, which is the most in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. Pooran surpassed his compatriot Chris Gayle, who has 16 sixes to his name in the 2012 edition which the West Indies went on to win.

Most sixes in one edition of the T20 World Cup

17 sixes - Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) in 2024*

16 sixes - Chris Gayle (West Indies) in 2012
15 sixes - Marlon Samuels (West Indies) in 2012
15 sixes - Shane Watson (Australia) in 2012
14 sixes - Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) in 2016
14 sixes - Aaron Jones (USA) in 2024*

USA's stand-in skipper Aaron Jones has entered the list in joint-fourth place with 14 sixes to his name in the tournament already and will be hoping to add a few more to his name. South African opener Quinton de Kock with his back-to-back blitz against the USA and England too has an opportunity to rise further, with 12 sixes already in his name.

