Nicholas Pooran achieves massive T20 milestone during ILT20 clash for MI Emirates despite scoring 5 off 12

Former West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran achieved a massive milestone of 10,000 runs in T20 cricket on Sunday, December 7 during the ILT20 clash between MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz. It wasn't the greatest of outings for Pooran with the bat, scoring just 5 off 12, walking at number three for the MI Emirates, but needing just two runs to get the milestone, the southpaw did and ultimately, he would be glad since it came in a winning cause as the MI Emirates opened their account at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Pooran became the 19th batter to reach the landmark of 10,000-plus runs in the shortest formats, while being only the third West Indian batter to get the mark after Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard. Pooran, who retired from international cricket earlier this year at the age of 29, is slowly building up for a long season ahead, with the SA20 and the IPL in the pipeline. Among 19 batters, Babar Azam was the fastest to get to the milestone, in just 271 innings, while Pooran got to it in 400.

While Pooran didn't have a meaningful contribution, Jonny Bairstow, Muhammad Waseem and Romario Shepherd did, to stretch the Emirates' total to 185. Shepherd's unbeaten 31 off 10 did provide the innings the momentum the MIE were looking for throughout their 20 overs and ultimately it paid off for the Men in Blue by just four runs. Shepherd himself was relied upon by the captain Kieron Pollard to deliver with the ball when the Warriorz required 11 runs to win in the final over.

Dinesh Karthik was the recognised batter, but he couldn't get Shepherd away and ultimately perished, trying to hit his way out. It was too much for Adil Rashid and Tim Southee in the end to achieve and the Warriorz succumbed to their second loss of the tournament in as many games.

The MI Emirates, on the other hand, finally got off the mark after a couple of defeats and will be keen to continue the momentum.