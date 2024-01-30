Newly-appointed Delhi captain Himmat Singh emerges as hero in thrilling win over Uttarakhand

Follow us on Image Source : X DDCA Delhi cricket team.

Delhi finally came on board with a stunning win in their fourth Ranji Trophy amidst the ongoing turmoil in the team as they defeated Uttarakhand in a Group D match. After conceding a 97-run lead in the first innings and then having four top-order batters back to the hut - all for ducks - it looked all but over for the seven-time Ranji Trophy champions Delhi. But Himmat Singh played a knock that he will remember for a long time.

The newly-appointed Delhi captain took on the Uttarakhand bowlers as he stood tall in the most precarious situation to not only survive but counterattack the opposition. He came in at number 5 with no run on the board and two more wickets falling to make it 11/5 in an already tough second innings. Delhi were 86 behind and struggling to set a target, let alone a competitive one. But long stood the new skipper Himmat, who smashed a 217-ball 194-run knock that powered his team to 264 at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Delhi had a competitive target now as they asked Jiwanjot Singh's side to chase 173 runs.

Then came a 21-year-old speedster Himanshu Chauhan, who picked a five-wicket haul as the team fought tooth and nail to bowl Uttarakhand out for 165. A win of seven runs is Delhi's first of the season after two losses and a drawn game in the first three outings.

Notably, UP shocked Mumbai in their fourth round game as they put an end to their winning streak with a 2-wicket victory in a chase of 195 runs.