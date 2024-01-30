Tuesday, January 30, 2024
     
Newly-appointed Delhi captain Himmat Singh emerges as hero in thrilling win over Uttarakhand

Delhi clinched their first win of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season when they defeated Uttarakhand in a Group D clash at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Himmat Singh scored 194 from 217 balls as he took on the opposition bowlers with fire. He inspired his team to register a seven-run win.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: January 30, 2024 9:10 IST
Delhi cricket team.
Image Source : X DDCA Delhi cricket team.

Delhi finally came on board with a stunning win in their fourth Ranji Trophy amidst the ongoing turmoil in the team as they defeated Uttarakhand in a Group D match. After conceding a 97-run lead in the first innings and then having four top-order batters back to the hut - all for ducks - it looked all but over for the seven-time Ranji Trophy champions Delhi. But Himmat Singh played a knock that he will remember for a long time.

The newly-appointed Delhi captain took on the Uttarakhand bowlers as he stood tall in the most precarious situation to not only survive but counterattack the opposition. He came in at number 5 with no run on the board and two more wickets falling to make it 11/5 in an already tough second innings. Delhi were 86 behind and struggling to set a target, let alone a competitive one. But long stood the new skipper Himmat, who smashed a 217-ball 194-run knock that powered his team to 264 at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Delhi had a competitive target now as they asked Jiwanjot Singh's side to chase 173 runs.

Then came a 21-year-old speedster Himanshu Chauhan, who picked a five-wicket haul as the team fought tooth and nail to bowl Uttarakhand out for 165. A win of seven runs is Delhi's first of the season after two losses and a drawn game in the first three outings. 

Notably, UP shocked Mumbai in their fourth round game as they put an end to their winning streak with a 2-wicket victory in a chase of 195 runs.

