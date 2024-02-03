New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and where to watch 1st Test in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand

South Africa tour of New Zealand is set to get underway with the first Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The two teams are facing each other in the two-match Test series and it has been hogging the headlines ever since Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the squad for the tour.

The visitors have named a second-string squad with uncapped Neil Brand appointed the captain of the Test team. The first-choice players of the red-ball side are busy playing in the ongoing second edition of SA20 and hence, a new-look Proteas side will take on a full-strength Kiwi line-up. Interestingly, this is the best chance for New Zealand to register their first everTest series win over South Africa in their cricket history.

Where to Watch NZ vs SA 1st Test?

Test cricket season is currently in progress with India and England locking horns in Vizag while Afghanistan are facing Sri Lanka in the one-off Test in Colombo. The first Test between South Africa and New Zealand is set to commence from tomorrow (Sunday). This Test match will not be televised in India. However, the live streaming of the game will be available on Amazon Prime Video in India. The viewers should have the subscription to watch this match as well.

Schedule

1st Test - February 4 - February 8: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

2nd Test - February 13 - February 17: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Squads

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke (second test only), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

South Africa: Neil Brand (c), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo, Edward Moore