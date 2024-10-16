New Zealand's stay in Indian subcontinent gets extended suddenly after announcement of new tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips.

New Zealand's stay in the Indian subcontinent has been extended as they are slated to take a trip to Sri Lanka again after the completion of the Test series against India to participate in a white-ball tour.

Notably, this will be New Zealand's second trip to the island nation in less than one and a half months after they played a two-match Test series against the Lankan Lions from September 18 to September 26.

The Blackcaps are slated to play two T20Is and three ODIs against Sri Lanka after they are done with their Test tour of India.

Date Match Venue Saturday, 9 November 1st T20I Dambulla Sunday, 10 November 2nd T20I Dambulla Wednesday, 13 November 1st ODI Dambulla Sunday, November 17 2nd ODI Kandy Tuesday, November 19 3rd ODI Kandy

