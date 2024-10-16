Wednesday, October 16, 2024
     
  New Zealand's stay in Indian subcontinent gets extended suddenly after announcement of new tour

New Zealand's stay in Indian subcontinent gets extended suddenly after announcement of new tour

New Zealand came to the Indian subcontinent to play Afghanistan in a one-off Test match in Greater Noida in early September and had to fly to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series afterwards. They are currently in India to play a three-match Test series.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2024 8:54 IST
Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips.

New Zealand's stay in the Indian subcontinent has been extended as they are slated to take a trip to Sri Lanka again after the completion of the Test series against India to participate in a white-ball tour.

Notably, this will be New Zealand's second trip to the island nation in less than one and a half months after they played a two-match Test series against the Lankan Lions from September 18 to September 26.

The Blackcaps are slated to play two T20Is and three ODIs against Sri Lanka after they are done with their Test tour of India.

 

Date Match Venue
Saturday, 9 November 1st T20I Dambulla
Sunday, 10 November  2nd T20I Dambulla
Wednesday, 13 November 1st ODI Dambulla
Sunday, November 17 2nd ODI Kandy
Tuesday, November 19 3rd ODI Kandy

More to follow.............

