New Zealand's stay in Indian subcontinent gets extended suddenly after announcement of new tour

New Zealand's stay in the Indian subcontinent has been extended as they are slated to take a trip to Sri Lanka again after the completion of the Test series against India to participate in a white-ball tour.
Notably, this will be New Zealand's second trip to the island nation in less than one and a half months after they played a two-match Test series against the Lankan Lions from September 18 to September 26.
The Blackcaps are slated to play two T20Is and three ODIs against Sri Lanka after they are done with their Test tour of India.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Saturday, 9 November
|1st T20I
|Dambulla
|Sunday, 10 November
|2nd T20I
|Dambulla
|Wednesday, 13 November
|1st ODI
|Dambulla
|Sunday, November 17
|2nd ODI
|Kandy
|Tuesday, November 19
|3rd ODI
|Kandy
More to follow.............