New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson visits historic Hambledon Cricket Club with WTC mace | See pictures

Following New Zealand's victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, skipper Kane Williamson visited the Hambledon Cricket Club, also known as the "cradle of cricket". The ICC on Thursday shared photos of the Kiwi leader where he was seen posing with the WTC mace at the historic venue.

Formed in 1765, The Hambledon Cricket Club was the foremost cricket club in England before the establishment of Marylebone Cricket Club and the Lord's becoming the "home of cricket".

"Photo sessions with the #WTC21 winning captain, Kane Williamson. The Blackcaps star with the mace at the historic Hambledon Cricket Club," wrote the ICC.

On the dramatic "reserve day" of the World Test Championship final, New Zealand clinched the Test by eight wickets to etch their name in the history books.

The experienced duo of Williamson and Ross Taylor combined from 44/2 after the loss of both the openers to reach the target of 139 with seven overs to spare. New Zealand scored 247 and 140/2 to India’s 217 and 170, becoming the winners of the first-ever World Test Championship mace.

"This is a very special feeling and one we haven't had before, the first time we've come away with a world title,” Williamson said after winning the title. "It’s a special achievement and one that will be celebrated and remembered.

“For us, we know we don't always have the stars, we rely on a few other bits and pieces to stay in games and be competitive. All results were on the table here, it was just great to see the heart our team showed to get across the line.”

Along with the mace, the Kiwis were awarded a cash prize of 1.6 million US dollars which translates to 11.88 crores approximately. Runners-up India were also awarded prize money of $80,000 for reaching the final of the two-year-long tournament.