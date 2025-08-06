New Zealand's Will O'Rourke ruled out of Zimbabwe Test series decider due to injury New Zealand will be without two of their fast bowlers from the first Test in the series decider against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo later this week. The Black Caps are 1-0 ahead in the series and would want to seal it in the second Test.

New Zealand pacer William O'Rourke has been ruled out of the second and final Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo due to a back injury. O'Rourke suffered back stiffness on the third day of the first Test and was doubtful for the series decider. Now ruled out, O'Rourke was released from the squad, and the extent of his injury will be known after further assessment upon his return home.

"Will O’Rourke has been ruled out of the second Test in Bulawayo with a back injury. He departs Zimbabwe today and will undergo further medical assessment on arrival in New Zealand," an NZC statement read. Left-arm pacer Ben Lister, who was added to the Test squad as cover for O'Rourke, was included in the side for the decider.

O'Rourke was the second casualty for New Zealand from the series opener against Zimbabwe after the bowling all-rounder, Nathan Smith, was ruled out due to an abdominal strain. New Zealand's bowling attack is likely to look a lot different from the first Test with no Smith, O'Rourke and Michael Bracewell, who was added to the side just for the opening game and is now in England for the Hundred.

It remains to be seen whether regular skipper Tom Latham returns to lead the side in the second Test after missing the opening game due to a hamstring injury. Mitchell Santner, the white-ball captain, deputised for him. There's a good chance that the 25-year-old pacer Matthew Fisher may receive his debut cap on Thursday, while the veteran spinner Ajaz Patel is likely to return to the side for the first time since the India series last year.

New Zealand squad for 2nd Test: Tom Latham (c), Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young