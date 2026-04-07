Sukesh Chandersekhar granted bail by Delhi court in AIADMK 'two leaves' symbol scam case

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Sukesh Chandrasekhar in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case connected to the alleged scam involving the AIADMK "two leaves" election symbol. The bail was granted to him by the Rouse Avenue court in the national capital. The case is linked to accusations of bribery and fraud surrounding the party's symbol dispute.

The PMLA case is part of a larger investigation into alleged financial misconduct and attempts to influence the allocation of the party's election symbol. Authorities have maintained that the case reflects a deeper network of fraudulent activities attributed to Chandrasekhar, who has been under scrutiny for several years.

Bail does not mean release from jail

Despite securing bail in this case, Chandrasekhar will continue to remain lodged in jail. There are 31 criminal cases registered against him in different jurisdictions. He has received bail in 26 of these but five cases are still pending against him.