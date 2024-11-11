Monday, November 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. New Zealand's Mitch Hay breaks wicketkeeping world record in T20Is, surpasses MS Dhoni

New Zealand's Mitch Hay breaks wicketkeeping world record in T20Is, surpasses MS Dhoni

New Zealand stunned Sri Lanka in the second T20I to win a thriller by five runs and level the two-match series 1-1 in Dambulla. While Lockie Ferguson was the hat-trick hero, wicketkeeper-batter Mitch Hay broke the world record in New Zealand's brilliant defence of 108 on Sunday, November 10.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2024 12:28 IST
The spotlight was on Lockie Ferguson, but it was Mitch Hay
Image Source : AP The spotlight was on Lockie Ferguson, but it was Mitch Hay who scripted a world record in the second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand

Mitch Hay in his debut assignment for New Zealand broke the world record in just his second international appearance on Sunday, November 10. With five catches and a stumping, Hay now has the most dismissals for a wicketkeeper in an innings in T20Is as New Zealand came from behind to stun Sri Lanka in a low-scoring thriller in Dambulla. Hay surpassed the likes of MS Dhoni and Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad to script the world record for most dismissals with those two being among nine wicketkeepers with five in one innings.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an innings in T20Is

6 (5 catches, 1 stumping) - Mitch Hay (NZ vs SL), Dambulla 2024

5 (3 catches, 2 stumpings) - Mohammad Shahzad (AFG vs OMA), Abu Dhabi, 2015
5 (5 catches) - MS Dhoni (IND vs ENG), Bristol, 2018
5 (3 catches, 2 stumpings) - Irfan Karim (KEN vs GHA), Kampal 2019
5 (5 catches) - Kiplin Doriga (PNG vs Vanuatu), Apia 2019

Hay might not have lit up the scene with the bat, however, he has proven to be really safe with the gloves, especially on his very first tour with the Black Caps in the sub-continent against the spinners.

Pacer Lockie Ferguson was the star of the show naturally with his second T20 hat-trick and first in international cricket in the format for New Zealand. 109 wasn't a total that Sri Lanka would have sweated about but Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell and ultimately Glenn Phillips chipped in with the ball to help their side defend their lowest, and third-lowest target overall in T20Is.

Related Stories
'What does he have to do?' - India head coach takes a dig at Ponting for comment on Virat Kohli

'What does he have to do?' - India head coach takes a dig at Ponting for comment on Virat Kohli

India TV Sports Wrap on November 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on November 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Revealed! Who will lead India if Rohit Sharma misses 1st Test against Australia in Perth?

Revealed! Who will lead India if Rohit Sharma misses 1st Test against Australia in Perth?

New Zealand's inexperience showed in both matches with the bat, but thankfully for the visitors, the bowlers came to the rescue and eventually, got them over the line. The two teams will now take on each other in three-match ODI series, slated to kick off in Dambulla on November 13, with the remaining couple of games in Pallekele on November 17 and 19.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement