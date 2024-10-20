New Zealand defy inclement Bengaluru weather to defeat India for first time at latter's home after 36 years

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rachin Ravindra and Will Young took New Zealand towards the win.

New Zealand defied the inclement weather conditions in Bengaluru to register their first win against India at the latter's home since 1988. Despite weather posing a threat of a possible spoilsport on Day 5, it remained clear just enough for the Kiwis to register an eight-wicket win while chasing the 107-run target.

The hosts were hoping of a magic turnaround at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on the final day with 107 to play with. Jasprit Bumrah gave a boost to that hope with the wicket of New Zealand skipper on the second ball of the day. When he got the opposition skipper plumb in front, the Bengaluru crowd went bonkers. Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj kept posing threats but the ball was seemingly not moving much. Devon Conway was having a horrific time in the middle with Bumrah making him dance on some balls that kept low, some moving and then he eventually got him out LBW.

But that was the last joy for the hosts as they could not make any more inroads. Rachin Ravindra, the first-inning hero for the visitors, kept the runs coming with Will Young partnering him well. A little before lunch, the Blackcaps reached their score of 107 and the Indian dream was over.

This is India's first loss to New Zealand in home Tests after 36 years. The last defeat came in 1988 in the Mumbai Test when the hosts went down to the Blackcaps by 136 runs under Dilip Vengsarkar's captaincy. Overall, it is just their third Test loss at home against the Kiwis.

India's loss in Test matches to New Zealand at home:

1 - Lost by 167 runs in Nagpur Test in 1969

2 - Lost by 136 runs in Mumbai Test in 1988

3 - Lost by 8 wickets in Bengaluru Test in 2024

Coming back to the Test, India were bowled out for a mere 46 in the first innings after opting to bat first. The decision backfired by all means as the hosts were rattled in the excessive seaming conditions which looked home for the Blackcaps pacers. Matt Henry ate apart the Indian lineup, taking a fifer with William ORourke getting four. Rishabh Pant was the top-scorer for just 20 with the hosts folding very cheaply.

New Zealand replied strongly as the batting conditions improved. led by Rachin Ravindra's 134 and Tim Southee's 65, the Blackcaps amassed 402 to hand India a 356-run trail. The hosts stormed back well into the game. Sarfaraz Khan slammed 150, and Rishabh Pant made 99 as the Indians made a game out of the already-gone Test match. They were well poised at 408/3 with a lead of 52 but the second new ball brought a downfall of the hosts, who lost their last seven wickets for only 54. India were bowled out for 462 and the Blackcaps were asked to chase 107 which they did pretty easily at the end.