New Zealand clinch comprehensive win over Zimbabwe, to strengthen top spot

Harare:

In a dominant display of batting and bowling, New Zealand cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I of their series at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe, after being put into bat, could only manage a total of 120/7 in their 20 overs, with Matt Henry and Michael leading the charge with the ball, picking up a three-wicket haul.

Zimbabwe’s innings got off to a shaky start, losing early wickets in quick succession. Brian Bennett had a decent start, but the opener couldn’t convert it as he departed for 21 runs. Later, Clive Madande was dismissed for eight. Henry and Bracewell claimed the initial breakthroughs.

The middle order showed brief flashes of resistance, but none could settle in. Sikandar Raza, the Zimbabwe captain, fought hard for 12 but was also dismissed as part of a collapse that saw Zimbabwe reduced to 98/6 by the 16th over.

Wessly Madhevere, however, played to his merit, scoring 36 runs before Adam Milne cleared him up. Nevertheless, courtesy of his effort and a little contribution from the middle order helped the hosts posted 120 in the middle.

Conway's half-century wins it for New Zealand

In response, New Zealand were clinical in their approach, as they reached the target in just 13.5 overs. Nevertheless, opener Tim Seifert departed early, scoring only three runs, but the other opener, Devon Conway, played some brilliant cricket and remained unbeaten on 59 runs off 40 balls. Rachin Ravindra also made a solid contribution, scoring 30 runs off 19 balls before being dismissed by Tinotenda Maposa. After he departed, Daryl Mitchell took over, scoring 26 runs as New Zealand won the game rather comfortably.

With this convincing win, New Zealand move to the top of the points table. South Africa, with one win in two matches, are second, while Zimbabwe are in third.