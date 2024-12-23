New Zealand announce T20I and ODI squads for Sri Lanka series, Mumbai Indians star gets maiden call-up

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand cricket team

New Zealand have announced their squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka at home. They have handed a maiden call-up to big hitter Bevon Jacobs who made the headlines last month after Mumbai Indians picked him in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Jacobs made 39 runs off just 16 balls in the T20 warm-up game against Sri Lanka on Monday (December 23) and was immediately rewarded as well.

This series is also the first for Mitchell Santner as the full-time captain of New Zealand in white-ball formats. The ODI series that will be played in January 2025 will be the last before the Kiwis announce the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Key players like Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Matt Henry have returned to both ODI and T20I squads after missing out on last month's trip to Sri Lanka to prepare for the home Test series against England. The buzz currently in New Zealand is around Jacobs who smashed 134 runs in six innings in the Super Smash at a strike rate of 188.73 for Canterbury Kings.

"It's obviously an exciting time for Bevon and his family. He's a promising player with a lot of talent and we're looking forward to exposing him to international cricket. He's clearly got a lot of power with the bat, but he's also shown in the longer formats that he has a decent technique and temperament," New Zealand selector Sam Wells said.

Among other players, Mitch Hay has been retained for both ODIs and T20Is. In the 50-over format, he will be the batting and keeping cover for Tom Latham who will join the squad for the ODI series.

New Zealand squad for Sri Lanka ODIs and T20Is: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (T20I only),Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs (T20I only),Tom Latham (ODI only),Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke (ODI only),Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson (T20I only),Nathan Smith, Will Young(ODI only)