New Zealand announce squad for women's ODI series against India; uncapped Polly Inglis called up

Image Source : GETTY New Zealand women will be in action in a three-match ODI series against India days after their T20 World Cup win

New Zealand women have named their squad of 15 for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India in Ahmedabad. 28-year-old uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis has earned her maiden call-up after a smashing domestic one-day tournament for Otago Sparks with middle-order batter Lauren Down returning to the fold for the first time since her maternity break in July.

Sophie Devine will continue to lead the side having stepped down from the role in T20Is after the recently concluded T20 World Cup. Rosemary Mair, the pacer who returned to the T20 World Cup squad after a long injury layoff has been rested and off-spinner Leigh Kasperek has been left out among the only changes in the 15 from the T20 World Cup-winning squad.

“We’re really excited to introduce Polly for her first tour,” said the White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer. "She put her hand up in last season’s Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-day competition and throughout the New Zealand A series against England, so it’s a great next step for her."

Inglis scored an average of 54 and a strike rate of close to 80 during the one-day competition while also scoring a century for New Zealand A against England A. Sawyer mentioned that the series will serve as a good preparation for the next year's ODI World Cup in India for his side.

"It’s been an amazing 24 hours for this group becoming T20 World Cup champions. We’re relishing the win but when we get to India we’ll need to refocus and set our sights on the next challenge," Sawyer added.

New Zealand women's team left the UAE shores for India on Monday, October 21 for Ahmedabad after winning the T20 World Cup. The White Ferns clinched their maiden T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa in the final by 32 runs.

New Zealand squad for India ODIs: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis (wk), Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu