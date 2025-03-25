New Zealand announce squad for Pakistan ODIs; Tom Latham to lead, Kelly, Abbas earn maiden call-ups New Zealand announced a second-string squad for the Pakistan ODI series with a few key players missing out due to their IPL commitments. There's one game remaining in the T20I series but the Black Caps have already clinched it and will hope to continue the momentum in ODIs as well.

New Zealand announced a 13-member ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan with Tom Latham set to lead. Latham was among eight players from the Champions Trophy squad selected with a few missing out due to their IPL commitments and pacers Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson being not picked due to injury rehab and workload management respectively.

Top-order batter Nick Kelly earned his maiden call-up after amassing 749 runs in the Plunket Shield including four centuries while Muhammad Abbas, who moved from Pakistan to New Zealand at the age of one, scored 340 runs with the bat in the one-day tournament Ford Trophy, having been also part of New Zealand A squad against Australia A last year. Adi Ashok returned to the lineup after a couple of years and NZC selector mentioned that with the ODI World Cup two years away, it might be the perfect opportunity for them to give chances to new players and re-introduce a few of them.

“With a group of regular ODI players unavailable, we have a selected group of high-potential players who are now ready for opportunities at international level,” Black Caps head selector Sam Wells said. “With the next ICC ODI pinnacle event still two and half years away, the series is a perfect opportunity to introduce, or re-introduce in the case of Adi, these players to international cricket now.

"Nick has been the standout domestic batsman the last few seasons. He is a dynamic stroke maker with power, and he can bat anywhere in the top six. “Mo is one of our most promising young batters and he also provides a sixth bowling option which is required in the absence of Rachin (Ravindra) and Glenn (Phillips).

Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman and Will O'Rourke will continue to be the key members of the side with bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith returning to the fold for the ODIs.

New Zealand ODI squad for Pakistan series: Tom Latham (c), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young