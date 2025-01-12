New Zealand announce squad for Champions Trophy, Mitchell Santner to lead for first time in ICC event

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand cricket team.

New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan and UAE with Mitchell Santner set to lead the team for the first time in an ICC event. After a successful stint as skipper in ODIs and T20Is, Santner will lead a 15-member strong squad featuring experienced heads like Kane Williamson and Tom Latham.

Pace trio of Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears and Nathan Smith have been called up for their maiden ICC event. Williamson makes a return after missing the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Santner will lead the spin attack that also features all-rounders Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra. Matt Henry will be leading the pace attack which also has Lockie Ferguson in the ranks apart from Sears, O'Rourke and Smith. Jacob Duffy has been added as a backup in case Ferguson is not available due to the playoffs in the ILT20.

New Zealand won the Champions Trophy in 2000 (then known as the Knockout Cup) after beating India in the final. They are placed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan and Bangladesh for the upcoming 50-over tournament.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead is looking forward to the upcoming event. "ICC tournaments represent the pinnacle of our game and it’s a huge honour to be picked to represent your country at them.

"I’d especially like to acknowledge Ben, Nathan and Will who will be attending their first senior ICC events and I know they’re really excited to do so," Stead said.

"Although the Champions Trophy hasn’t been played for a few years, the team is well aware of the history of the tournament and the fact New Zealand were the first winners of the tournament in 2000, when it was known as the ICC KnockOut Trophy.

"The team and support staff are really looking forward to representing New Zealand and our fans on the big stage and giving it our all to make them proud," he added.

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.