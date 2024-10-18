New T20 World Cup champion confirmed as New Zealand set date with South Africa in Dubai

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand team.

The women's T20 World Cup will have a new champion as New Zealand edged past West Indies in the second semifinal of the 2024 edition tournament to set up a finale date with South Africa. The White Ferns survived the Deandra Dottin scare to register a close eight-run win at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 18.

The contest was an absolute humdinger with both teams looking to fight tooth and nail for the elusive finale spot. With the Windies needing 34 from the final 24 balls and Deandra hitting Lea Tahuhu for three sixes in an over, it looked like the White Ferns were gone. But Amelia Kerr came to get the big wicket. However, it was not over yet as Zaida James kept her team in the hunt. The 2016 champions needed 23 from the final 12 balls but New Zealand held their nerves.

This is only the third time New Zealand have reached the final of the Women's T20 World Cup after their last appearance in the final in 2010. South Africa have also not won a World Cup, being runners-up in 2023. The two teams will face each other in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 20 as a new winner will be crowned in Dubai.

New Zealand opted to bat first and made 128 on a pitch that was that slow. They might have been 15-20 runs short of a defendable score. However, the White Ferns kept losing wickets at regular intervals which made it hard for a flourishing finish.

More to follow...