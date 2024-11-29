'Unreal': Netizens in disbelief after Glenn Phillips defies Newton's Law of Gravitation for nth time | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Glenn Phillips celebrates after taking an outstanding catch.

New Zealand's very own "Superman", Glenn Phillips defied Newton's Law of Gravitation for the nth time on the cricket field on Friday (November 29) during the first Test between the hosts and England. The incident unfolded on the second delivery of the 53rd over of England's innings on day two of the Christchurch Test.

Ollie Pope pressed onto his back foot to cream a cut shot the moment he saw Tim Southee drop it slightly short of good length. Unfortunately for Pope, the ball went into Phillips' radar and the Kiwi added yet another screamer to his mind-blowing catching resume.

Phillips dived horizontally towards his right and grabbed the ball in thin air in his outstretched right hand to leave the commentators on air, short of words. With a wry smile on his face, Pope made his way back to the English dressing room for a well-made 77.

New Zealand's playing XI for Christchurch Test:

Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, William ORourke

Bench: Jacob Duffy, Will Young

Support Staff: Gary Stead, Luke Ronchi, Shane Jurgensen

England's playing XI for Christchurch Test:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir

Bench: Rehan Ahmed, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Olly Stone

Support Staff: Jeetan Patel, Paul Collingwood, Neil Killeen, Brendon McCullum, Marcus Trescothick

