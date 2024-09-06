Friday, September 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Arrey chill!!!': Netizens calm Nida Dar down after Pakistan's allrounder gives clarification over viral post

'Arrey chill!!!': Netizens calm Nida Dar down after Pakistan's allrounder gives clarification over viral post

Nida Dar has been removed as captain of Pakistan in the T20I format. Her last tournament as captain of Pakistan was the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup. Fatima Sana has been announced to lead Pakistan at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2024 12:45 IST
Nida Dar.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nida Dar.

Nida Dar found herself at the receiving end of merciless trolling on Thursday (September 5) when she posted a picture congratulating Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and for their "immense contribution" to the world of cricket.

Netizens trolled the star allrounder for congratulating the India players more than two months after the final of the marquee tournament. However, Dar took to 'X', formerly Twitter to issue a statement in her defence and clarified that she had posted it on June 30 (a day after India won the T20 World Cup) "but due to restrictions on Twitter in Pakistan, it was posted last night instead".

"Official Statement:

I initially made this post on June 30th 2024, but due to restrictions on Twitter in Pakistan, it was posted last night instead, which I learned about through the media. I am attaching both pictures to this post.

#Pakistan #T20WorldCup," Dar posted on X.

Dar's post got unwavering support from cricket fans in India. They acknowledged her statement and thanked her for making such a heartwarming post for two of India's legendary cricketers.

Here's how netizens in India reacted to Nida Dar's clarification:

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement