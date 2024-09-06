'Arrey chill!!!': Netizens calm Nida Dar down after Pakistan's allrounder gives clarification over viral post

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nida Dar.

Nida Dar found herself at the receiving end of merciless trolling on Thursday (September 5) when she posted a picture congratulating Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and for their "immense contribution" to the world of cricket.

Netizens trolled the star allrounder for congratulating the India players more than two months after the final of the marquee tournament. However, Dar took to 'X', formerly Twitter to issue a statement in her defence and clarified that she had posted it on June 30 (a day after India won the T20 World Cup) "but due to restrictions on Twitter in Pakistan, it was posted last night instead".

"Official Statement:

I initially made this post on June 30th 2024, but due to restrictions on Twitter in Pakistan, it was posted last night instead, which I learned about through the media. I am attaching both pictures to this post.

#Pakistan #T20WorldCup," Dar posted on X.

Dar's post got unwavering support from cricket fans in India. They acknowledged her statement and thanked her for making such a heartwarming post for two of India's legendary cricketers.

