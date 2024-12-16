Nepal stun Pakistan in U19 Women's Asia Cup, topple India in points table

Follow us on Image Source : X/CAN Nepal Under-19 team won against Pakistan

In a huge upset in the U19 Women's Asia Cup, Nepal have defeated Pakistan by six wickets with one over in hand. This loss has also knocked Pakistan out of the tournament as they had also lost to arch-rivals India earlier. With this solitary win, Nepal have sealed their place in the semifinal from Group A creating history.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan mustered only 104 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs. Opener Komal Khan was the top-scorer with 38 runs while opening the innings while Maham Anees remained unbeaten on 29 runs. But none of the top six Pakistan batters could score runs at a strike rate of more than 100. Puja Mahato, Nepal skipper, was the best bowler for her team with figures of 2/27.

In response, Nepal lost two quick wickets with their openers Sana Praveen and Sabitri Dhami returning back to the hut in the meagre run-chase. Mahato came out to bat at number three and controlled the innings right through even though wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

She added 31 runs with Sony Pakhrin first and then an unbeaten 39 with Seemana KC to take the team over the line. Mahato remained unbeaten on 47 runs off as many deliveries with three fours to her name. Interestingly, both teams scored only six fours each in their entire innings but Nepal batters kept their cool in crunch moments to create history by beating Pakistan.

This win has certainly turned a lot of heads as Pakistan have been knocked out of the tournament. India and Nepal are set to face each other tomorrow but both have made it to the knockouts already. They will face either of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh or Malaysia in the semis. These three teams are in group B and none of the teams have qualified yet.