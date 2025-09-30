Nepal script historic series win over sloppy West Indies, win 2nd straight T20I in three days West Indies probably took Nepal too lightly by resting most of their first-choice players and the Asian side thumped the two-time T20 champions quite convincingly. On Monday, the two batters Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora stitched a century stand to practically bat the Windies out of the game.

Sharjah:

Nepal bullied the big boys from the Caribbean to register their first-ever bilateral series victory over a full-member nation and quite convincingly at that. Yes, the West Indies rested most of their first-choice T20 XI, probably taking the Nepali cricket team too lightly and had to pay for it in a big way as the latter were too good with both bat and ball in two games in a row in Sharjah.

While the first game saw the bowling come to the party, the second game was even more complete for Nepal, with Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora stitching a match-winning century partnership for the fourth wicket and then Mohammad Aadil Alam picking up four wickets, triggering a massive collapse for the West Indies.