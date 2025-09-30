Advertisement
  Nepal script historic series win over sloppy West Indies, win 2nd straight T20I in three days

Nepal script historic series win over sloppy West Indies, win 2nd straight T20I in three days

West Indies probably took Nepal too lightly by resting most of their first-choice players and the Asian side thumped the two-time T20 champions quite convincingly. On Monday, the two batters Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora stitched a century stand to practically bat the Windies out of the game.

Nepal beat the West Indies by a whopping margin of 90 runs in the second T20I
Nepal beat the West Indies by a whopping margin of 90 runs in the second T20I
Written ByIndia TV Sports Desk  Edited ByAnshul Gupta  
Published: , Updated:
Sharjah:

Nepal bullied the big boys from the Caribbean to register their first-ever bilateral series victory over a full-member nation and quite convincingly at that. Yes, the West Indies rested most of their first-choice T20 XI, probably taking the Nepali cricket team too lightly and had to pay for it in a big way as the latter were too good with both bat and ball in two games in a row in Sharjah.

While the first game saw the bowling come to the party, the second game was even more complete for Nepal, with Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora stitching a match-winning century partnership for the fourth wicket and then Mohammad Aadil Alam picking up four wickets, triggering a massive collapse for the West Indies. 

