Nathan McSweeney to open as Australia announce 13-member squad for 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia have named a strong 13-member squad for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Uncapped batters Nathan McSweeney and Josh Inglis have earned their call-ups for the high-profile series. McSweeney's selection has almost made it certain that he will open alongside Usman Khawaja in the first Test, having pipped the likes of Sam Konstas and Marcus Harris in the race to the top.

McSweeney captained Australia A to a 2-0 win over India A in the recent two-match unofficial Test series on home turf. The 25-year-old plays for South Australia in the domestic circuit. He played a 137-run knock in a List A game against Queensland leading into the two-match unofficial Test series against India A.

McSweeney's red-ball form leading into the India A series was nothing short of superb. The right-handed batter scored 55 and 127 against New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield and backed it up with scores of 37 and 72 against Queensland.

The other uncapped player named in the squad is wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis. Inglis, who plays for Western Australia, hammered a century (122) in Shield cricket against Queensland and followed it up with yet another ton (101) against Tasmania on the bouncy surfaces of Perth.

"Nathan (McSweeney) has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for Test cricket along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket," chairman of selectors George Bailey said as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favour and supports our view he is ready for the opportunity at Test level.

"Similarly, Josh (Inglis) has been in great touch in the Sheffield Shield competition and deserves his place in his first Test squad. Scott has been a top-level performer when given the opportunity at Test level and remains a valued member of the squad. The squad is balanced and provides Andrew and Pat the options required for what shapes as a captivating series."

Australia squad for 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy vs India

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc