Nathan Lyon becomes first spinner to name major Test record

In the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Cricket Stadium, star Australia spinner Nathan Lyon wreaked havoc, clinching three wickets in the first innings and two more until the 35th over of the second innings. He has been terrific for the Steve Smith-led side as they look to bag their first away Test series win against Sri Lanka since 2016.

Notably, in the second innings of the match, Lyon dismissed Dinesh Chandimal for 31 runs. With that, he became the first spinner to clinch 200 wickets in the World Test Championship. Australia captain Pat Cummins also has 200 wickets to his name in WTC but Lyon also toppled him in the match against Sri Lanka to become the leading wicket-taker in the tournament’s history.

The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah also made the top five list. Ashwin stands third on the table with 195 scalps to his name while Bumrah is fifth with 156. Australia pacer Mitchell Starc ranks fourth with 168 wickets.

Meanwhile, Lyon reached the milestone of 200 WTC wickets in 49 games - two more than Cummins took. Ashwin, on the other hand, clinched 195 in 41 matches. In comparison with the former India international, Lyon also has a higher average.

When it comes to the match, Australia are on the course of registering a comfortable win. Despite missing Cummins and Hazlewood, the visitors faced no major challenge as both their batting and bowling units delivered significantly. There were questions raised about Usman Khawaja’s future in the format but the southpaw proved his worth, scoring a double century.

Josh Inglis and Steve Smith registered a century each as Australia posted 654/6. With the ball, the returning Matthew Kuhnemann registered a five-wicket haul, while Starc picked two in the first innings. In the second, the spinners dominated again and it’s just a matter of time before they pick up the win.