Naseem Shah returns as Pakistan announce playing XI for first Test against Bangladesh

Naseem Shah is set to make his eagerly awaited return to Test cricket as he has been named a part of Pakistan's playing XI against Bangladesh for the Rawalpindi Test, starting August 21.

The 21-year-old last played the red-ball format for the country against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo in July last year.

The Test series against Bangladesh in home conditions is an opportunity for the young and dynamic fast bowler to improve his red-ball numbers. The right-arm pacer has played 17 Tests in his short career and claimed 51 wickets at an average of 33.82, including a five-for and two four-wicket hauls.

The selectors have also shown faith in the young Saim Ayub as he will be seen opening the innings alongside Abdullah Shafique as Pakistan continue to search for a match-winning opening pair.

Their batting order looks strong but needs to showcase its might against the Bangla Tigers. Shan Masood is expected to bat at the number three spot whereas the former captain Babar Azam will come at number four.

The newly announced vice-captain of the side Saud Shakeel will bat at number five followed by the wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and batting Salman Ali Agha.

The bowling attack will be spearheaded by the left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi and he will have Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali to rely upon for support in addition to Naseem. Notably, this will be Pakistan's first Test match in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle since their 3-0 whitewash against Australia earlier this year.

This will be Shan Masood's second Test series as captain of the side.

Pakistan's Playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh:

Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali.