Nandre Burger suffers hamstring injury in Raipur, doubtful for third ODI vs India South Africa pacer Nandre Burger couldn't complete his quota of 10 overs in Raipur, owing to a hamstring injury. His progress is being monitored and a call over his availability in the third ODI will be taken in due course.

Raipur:

South Africa’s already thinned fast-bowling resources took another hit in Raipur when Nandre Burger left the field during the second ODI against India with a right-hamstring problem. The setback emerged partway through his seventh over, when the left-arm quick twice aborted his approach immediately after sending down the first ball. His visible discomfort while attempting to push off the right leg prompted immediate attention from the team physiotherapist, and he eventually limped away, leaving Aiden Markram to complete the remaining deliveries of the 39th over.

Early evaluations, according to information from ESPNcricinfo, suggest the injury may influence the rest of Burger’s season. The timing is particularly awkward for the 30-year-old, who was not named for the five-match T20I series that follows the ODI leg of this all-formats tour. South Africa have since confirmed he will not participate in the third and final ODI scheduled for Saturday, December 6, opening the door for Anrich Nortje to rejoin the T20I configuration if he proves ready.

Burger’s history with injuries

The loss of Burger compounds an already challenging situation for the visitors. Kagiso Rabada is absent due to a niggle, while Gerald Coetzee was overlooked on fitness grounds, leaving the pace attack stretched thin. Burger’s unavailability is especially frustrating for the Proteas, given his importance to their white-ball plans and the recurring nature of his injury history.

His past issues include a stress fracture in the lower back that removed him from competitive cricket from October of last year until September 2025. The layoff forced him out of the most recent SA20 season, though the Joburg Super Kings nevertheless secured his services again for R6.3 million.

Before the hamstring scare, Burger had made notable contributions in the ODI series. He claimed two wickets for 65 runs in the opening game and followed up with 1 for 43 in 6.1 overs in Raipur, where he removed Rohit Sharma for 14 off 8, striking on the fifth ball of the fifth over.