Mushfiqur Rahim surpasses Tamim Iqbal to become Bangladesh's record run-scorer in international cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim scripted history after he became the all-time leading run-scorer for Bangladesh during the ongoing first Test match against India in Chennai on Saturday, September 21. The veteran wicketkeeper surpassed the legendary Tamim Iqbal to become the second run-scorer for Bangladesh with 15204 runs.

The 37-year-old Mushfqiur needed just one run in the second innings of the Chennai Test to create history. He scored 8 runs in the first innings to equal Tamim's tally and scored 13 runs in the second innings to surpass the former captain.

Most runs for Bangladesh in international cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim - 15204 runs Tamim Iqbal - 15192 runs Shakib Al Hasan - 14664 runs Mahmudullah - 10694 runs

Mushfiqur needed 464 matches to break Tamim Iqbal's all-time record for Bangladesh while the latter was leading the chart with just 391 international matches. Notably, Tamim still leads as the top run-scorer for Bangladesh by 86 runs but those came while playing for the Asia XI team.

