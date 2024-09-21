Mushfiqur Rahim surpasses Tamim Iqbal to become Bangladesh's record run-scorer in international cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim scripted history after he became the all-time leading run-scorer for Bangladesh during the ongoing first Test match against India in Chennai on Saturday, September 21. The veteran wicketkeeper surpassed the legendary Tamim Iqbal to become the second run-scorer for Bangladesh with 15204 runs.
The 37-year-old Mushfqiur needed just one run in the second innings of the Chennai Test to create history. He scored 8 runs in the first innings to equal Tamim's tally and scored 13 runs in the second innings to surpass the former captain.
Most runs for Bangladesh in international cricket
- Mushfiqur Rahim - 15204 runs
- Tamim Iqbal - 15192 runs
- Shakib Al Hasan - 14664 runs
- Mahmudullah - 10694 runs
Mushfiqur needed 464 matches to break Tamim Iqbal's all-time record for Bangladesh while the latter was leading the chart with just 391 international matches. Notably, Tamim still leads as the top run-scorer for Bangladesh by 86 runs but those came while playing for the Asia XI team.
More to follow...