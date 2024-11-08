Mushfiqur Rahim ruled out of Test series vs West Indies, expected to be available for ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh have been dealt a huge blow as their veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies. He got injured during the first ODI against Afghanistan in Sharjah and has already been ruled out of the three-match series.

According to Cricbuzz, one of the selection panel members confirmed the development while hoping that the 37-year-old would get fit in time for the ODI leg of the tour. For the unversed, Rahim suffered a fracture in the tip of his left index finger while wicketkeeping during the ODI against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

It will take around four to six weeks to recover for Rahim and his selection in the ODI squad is also subject to fitness. "He (Mushfiqur) is not playing the Test series against West Indies as it will take at least a month or more to recover. As for the ODIs (against West Indies), we will have time in our hand to make a call on that after seeing his progress," the selector said.

Bangladesh are also scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is on their tour to the Caribbean after the Test series. The Test series will end on December 4 while the ODIs will commence on December 8.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have not sought any replacement for Rahim in the ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan. With Liton Das travelling to Dubai this week, it was speculated that he will be replace the veteran keeper but the selector has quashed the rumours. "He (Liton) is going there for a personal reason and will be travelling with the squad when they depart for West Indies," he said.

Bangladesh tour of West Indies schedule

4-Day warm-up match - November 15 to 18: 7:30 PM IST in Antigua

1st Test - November 22 to 26: 7:30 PM IST in Antigua

2nd Test - November 30 to December 4: 7:30 PM IST in Jamaica

1st ODI - December 8: 7:30 PM IST in St Kitts

2nd ODI - December 10: 7 PM IST in St Kitts

3rd ODI - December 12: 7 PM IST in St Kitts

1st T20I - December 16: 5:30 PM IST in St Vincent

2nd T20I - December 18: 5:30 AM IST in St Vincent

3rd T20I - December 20: 5:30 AM IST in St Vincent