Musheer Khan joins elite list with second hundred in U19 World Cup, chases Shikhar Dhawan's all-time record

Good times have just begun for the Khan brothers. A day after Sarfaraz Khan earned a maiden national call-up as he was picked in India squad for the second Test against England, his younger brother Musheer Khan lit up the ongoing Under-19 World Cup in South Africa with his second century of the tournament. Thanks to his knock of 131 runs, India managed to post 295 runs on the board in their 50 overs.

With this ton, Musheer Khan has become second Indian batter to score two or more centuries in a single U19 World Cup edition. Shikhar Dhawan owns the record of scoring three centuries in a single U19 World Cup and achieved the special feat in 2004. Jack Burnham of England matched this record in 2016 World Cup for the colts scoring three tons in the competition.

Musheer Khan now has a chance to match Dhawan's record and even go past him in the upcoming matches if India make it to the semifinal and final of the tournament. Other notable players to score two tons in U19 World Cup edition are - Dewald Brevis, Ariful Islam, Alick Athanaze, Alastair Cook among many others.

List of players to score two more centuries in single U19 World Cup

Brett Williams - 2 centuries (1988 U19 World Cup)

Shikhar Dhawan - 3 centuries (2004 U19 World Cup)

Alastair Cook - 2 centuries (2004 U19 World Cup)

Anamul Haque - 2 centuries (2012 U19 World Cup)

Aiden Markram - 2 centuries (2014 U19 World Cup)

Jack Burnham - 3 centuries (2016 U19 World Cup)

Alick Athanaze - 2 centuries (2018 U19 World Cup)

Raynard van Tonder - 2 centuries (2018 U19 World Cup)

Hasitha Boyagoda - 2 centuries (2018 U19 World Cup)

Dewald Brevis - 2 centuries (2020 U19 World Cup)

Haseebullah Khan - 2 centuries (2020 U19 World Cup)

Ariful Islam - 2 centuries (2020 U19 World Cup)

India aim to seal semifinal spot with a win over New Zealand

As far as the match is concerned, Musheer came out to bat at number three in the fifth over of the innings after Arshin Kulkarni lost his wicket. His opening partner Adarsh Singh also slammed a half-century while skipper Uday Saharan also supported him well scoring 34 runs. India lost quick wickets in the death overs but even then they managed to post 295 runs on the board and New Zealand have got a massive challenge on their hands now to gun down the total.