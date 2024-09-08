Musheer Khan and bowlers impress as India B triumph in Duleep Trophy 2024 opener against India A

Sunday, September 08, 2024
     
Chasing a 275-run target on Day 4, India A lost openers early but KL Rahul and Riyan Parag pulled off crucial innings to take the game to the wire at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Pacers dominated the last day of the first-round matches at Duleep Trophy 2024.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2024 16:36 IST
India B win Duleep Trophy 2024
Image Source : PTI India B batter Musheer Khan celebrating his Duleep Trophy hundred in Bengaluru on September 5, 2024

India B emerged winners on a thrilling last day of the Duleep Trophy 2024 match against India A on Sunday, September 8. KL Rahul and Akash Deep kept India A alive in the chase on Day 4 but India A pacers avoided a late drama to seal the first-round match by 76 runs. 

Chasing a 275-run target on the last day, India A lost openers Shubman Gill and Mayanka Agarwal early but KL Rahul and Riyan Parag scored crucial runs to keep the game alive. KL Rahul top-scored with 57 runs off 121 and then tailender Akash Deep smashed a quick 43 runs but it was in vain against India B's pace attack at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Once again, the pitch proved tricky for the batters on the last day with the pacers finding good seam and swing throughout the match. Rahul played a proper red-ball cricket knock but lacked support from the other end with Dhruv Jurel and Shivam Dube failing with a bat again.

India A vs India B Scorecard

More to follow...

