Mumbai or Trinidad?: Captain Rohit Sharma comes up with hilarious reaction after rain forces draw in 2nd Test

The rain relented on Day 5 of the second Test match between India and West Indies as not even a single ball was bowled, forcing a dull draw in Port of Spain, Trinidad with the visitors clinching the series 1-0. Only 67 overs were bowled on Day 4 and with the rain around, Team India batted at a run rate of over 7 to score 181 runs in their second innings after taking the last five wickets of the West Indies in 7.4 overs in the morning session on Sunday, July 23.

India set West Indies a target of 365 runs, which was always going to be a difficult task for the hosts. But with the rain around, the danger signs were there for India as well, as they needed time to bowl out the West Indies. R Ashwin helped his side get two wickets in the final session of Day 4 where India bowled 32 overs. However, the rain gods had other ideas and the match ended up being a damp squib. The draw resulted in India dropping down in the points table of the World Test Championship 2023-25 behind Pakistan.

While it was frustrating for both sides, India in particular as they were sensing a win, skipper Rohit Sharma saw the funny side of it all. A few hours after the series ended, Rohit shared a picture of himself with the team with the rain falling in the background as he wrote, "Mumbai or Trinidad?" The hilarious reaction referred to the relentless monsoon of Mumbai, the city Rohit belongs to.

The Test series may have ended, however, there are eight more games to be played on the tour. The Test series will be followed by three ODIs starting July 27 in Barbados while the tour will end with five T20Is, three in the Caribbean while the final two being in Florida.

