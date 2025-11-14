Mumbai Indians set to retain Deepak Chahar for IPL 2026, Will Jacks to be released? All teams are set to announce their list of retained and released players on November 15, Saturday. Meanwhile, most of the teams are busy making use of the trading window and Mumbai Indians are on of them too. But it is understood that they will be retaining Deepak Chahar.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are set to retain Deepak Chahar for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). There were rumours of the all-rounder being released, especially after the franchise secured Shardul Thakur's services in an all-cash deal from Lucknow Super Giants. However, Chahar will play for MI again in IPL 2026, having joined them in the previous season for a massive amount of Rs 9.25 crore.

Chahar's performance wasn't great in IPL 2025, as he picked only 11 wickets in 14 innings while conceding runs at an economy of 9.17 and an average of 34.18. But with Thakur also in the squad, it remains to be seen if Chahar will be preferred over him during the tournament.

Meanwhile, according to a report in Cricbuzz, the five-time champions are set to release England all-rounder Will Jacks in a surprising move. The middle-order batter is known to play explosive cricket and also bowled a few overs last season for the Mumbai Indians. Jacks scored 233 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 135.46, with a fifty to his name, and also picked up six wickets in eight innings at a strike rate of 14 and an economy of 8.57.

MI pick Sherfane Rutherford in trade

For the unversed, the Mumbai Indians also secured the services of West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford in a trade with the Gujarat Titans. Not many expected this move from them as Rutherford returned to the same franchise he was with in 2020. However, he didn't get a single chance to play for them then.

"The Southpaw’s explosive batting style & ability to contribute crucial quick-fire cameos, coupled with his versatility as a right-arm fast-medium bowler, make him a valuable option for balance and firepower in the squad, making him the perfect fit for our brand of cricket," MI said in an official statement while welcoming the all-rounder.