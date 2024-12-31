Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre creates history, downs Yashasvi Jaiswal's world record in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : X, GETTY Ayush Mhatre breaks Yashasvi Jaiswal's record.

Mumbai's young batting star Ayush Mhatre has created history in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The rising Mumbai star has shattered a world record held by Yashasvi Jaiswal in List-A cricket.

Mhatre became the youngest player to smash a 150-plus score in the history of List-A cricket when he slammed 181 from 117 balls in the Group C match against Nagaland. At 17 years and 168 days, Mhatre is now the youngest player to hit a 150-plus score in List-A, going past Jaiswal's record set at 17 years and 291 days in 2019 against Jharkhand.

Youngest players to hit 150-plus scores in List-A cricket:

1 - Ayush Mhatre: 17y and 168d

2 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: 17y and 291d

3 - Robing Uthappa: 19y and 63d

4 - Tom Prest: 19y and 136d

His knock was filled with 15 fours and 11 sixes as he punished the Nagaland bowling line-up. His knock gave Mumbai a pretty strong platform for going big and they eventually did as they smashed 403/7. Shardul Thakur was fiery at the end to take the team past 400.

Shardul slammed 73 from 28 only balls to lift his team to a large total. His knock was filled with eight sixes and two fours as he batted at a whopping strike rate of 260.71.

Meanwhile, Mhatre was also part of the U19 Asia Cup recently where he made 176 runs in five innings and an average of 44. He was pivotal in India reaching the final, however, the Men in Blue fell short on the last hurdle as they lost to Bangladesh in the showdown clash.

Mumbai's Playing XI:

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Prasad Pawar (wk), Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Ankolekar, Shardul Thakur (c), Himanshu Singh, Royston Dias, Jay Gokul Bista, Harsh Tanna

Nagaland's Playing XI:

Sedezhalie Rupero, Dega Nischal, Chetan Bist (wk), Rongsen Jonathan (c), Yugandhar Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Hem Chetri, Nagaho Chishi, Imliwati Lemtur, Tahmeed Rahman, Dip Borah