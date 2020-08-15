MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina's international retirements send Twitter into meltdown

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni and star all-rounder Suresh Raina announced their international retirements on Saturday. MS Dhon initially announced his retirement on his official Instagram profile and merely a hour later, Raina, too, joined him in hanging boots from international cricket.
While Dhoni posted a video featuring montage of the pictures from his international career, Raina posted a picture with Dhoni and other cricketers from their franchise Chennai Super Kings, writing, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!"
Here's how fans reacted:
With Dhoni Retirement , Suresh Raina too Retired from International Cricket— Nithin(banti) (@FollowerNithin) August 15, 2020
I'm sorry my mind just disturbed right now 😥💔
Now, Signing Off! #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/dw1wmN2XGf
Dhoni : posts on ig about his retirement— Anush¹ᴰ ♡'s Ann and arya²⁸💞 (@zouiebus1) August 15, 2020
Raina : posts about his retirement too
Me :
😭 pic.twitter.com/6XYyCRJyQL
Dhoni and Raina:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 15, 2020
Both scored duck on debut.
Both won 2011 World Cup.
Both won IPL for CSK
Both retired on same day 💔
Most loved duo in Indian Cricket
End of Golden Era ❤— Sai Shaurya Chandel (@sai_shaurya) August 15, 2020
Dhoni & Raina retires from international cricket
2020 @msdhoni @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/4aPuwwkL0E
#MSDhoni— Kharwas Amit👑🚩 (@amit_kharwas) August 15, 2020
All 3 retired now
Middle order of india(2005-16)
End of an era😢😢😢😢😢
Yuvi,raina,dhoni you will be missed pic.twitter.com/XrnUPuw8fz
Dhoni nd Raina were called Ram Lakshman for a reason....— Msdian Forever😭 (@Nikal__BC) August 15, 2020
Nd its proved once again 😭😭#dhoniretires #rainaretires #MSDhoni #SureshRaina pic.twitter.com/7oAJK9U6n0