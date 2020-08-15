MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina's international retirements send Twitter into meltdown

Saturday, August 15, 2020
     
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina announced their international retirements within merely a hour of each other, sending Twitter into a meltdown.

New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2020 21:25 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni and star all-rounder Suresh Raina announced their international retirements on Saturday. MS Dhon initially announced his retirement on his official Instagram profile and merely a hour later, Raina, too, joined him in hanging boots from international cricket.

While Dhoni posted a video featuring montage of the pictures from his international career, Raina posted a picture with Dhoni and other cricketers from their franchise Chennai Super Kings, writing, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!"

Here's how fans reacted:

