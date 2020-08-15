MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina's international retirements send Twitter into meltdown

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina announced their international retirements within merely a hour of each other, sending Twitter into a meltdown.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni and star all-rounder Suresh Raina announced their international retirements on Saturday. MS Dhon initially announced his retirement on his official Instagram profile and merely a hour later, Raina, too, joined him in hanging boots from international cricket.

While Dhoni posted a video featuring montage of the pictures from his international career, Raina posted a picture with Dhoni and other cricketers from their franchise Chennai Super Kings, writing, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!"

Here's how fans reacted:

With Dhoni Retirement , Suresh Raina too Retired from International Cricket



I'm sorry my mind just disturbed right now 😥💔



Now, Signing Off! #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/dw1wmN2XGf — Nithin(banti) (@FollowerNithin) August 15, 2020

Dhoni : posts on ig about his retirement

Raina : posts about his retirement too

Me :

😭 pic.twitter.com/6XYyCRJyQL — Anush¹ᴰ ♡'s Ann and arya²⁸💞 (@zouiebus1) August 15, 2020

Dhoni and Raina:



Both scored duck on debut.



Both won 2011 World Cup.



Both won IPL for CSK



Both retired on same day 💔



Most loved duo in Indian Cricket — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 15, 2020

End of Golden Era ❤

Dhoni & Raina retires from international cricket

2020 @msdhoni @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/4aPuwwkL0E — Sai Shaurya Chandel (@sai_shaurya) August 15, 2020

#MSDhoni

All 3 retired now

Middle order of india(2005-16)

End of an era😢😢😢😢😢

Yuvi,raina,dhoni you will be missed pic.twitter.com/XrnUPuw8fz — Kharwas Amit👑🚩 (@amit_kharwas) August 15, 2020

